Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,850 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.12% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $37,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,605,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 497,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,516,000 after acquiring an additional 289,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,092,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,054,000 after acquiring an additional 339,549 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.7% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after acquiring an additional 246,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $510,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 328,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Potter acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $799,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,157.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.