HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 405,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,857,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after buying an additional 361,715 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 128,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

