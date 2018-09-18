HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 838,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 29,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,779.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $22,433,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,561,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,615,981. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

