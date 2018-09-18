Herman Miller (MLHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Herman Miller has set its Q1 guidance at $0.63-0.67 EPS.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Herman Miller to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.56. Herman Miller has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $692,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,961.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 30,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,177,134.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,920.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.