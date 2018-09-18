Heritage Financial (HFWA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HFWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director John A. Clees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,278.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $244,376.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,928.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,665 shares of company stock valued at $350,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 623,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.