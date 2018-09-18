Heritage Commerce (HTBK) and First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Critical Comparison

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: FIBK) and First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Commerce and First Interstate Bancsystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Interstate Bancsystem 0 1 4 0 2.80

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.64%. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus price target of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.72%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than First Interstate Bancsystem.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate Bancsystem has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and First Interstate Bancsystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $116.52 million 5.56 $23.82 million $0.80 18.74 First Interstate Bancsystem $519.53 million 5.03 $106.52 million $2.01 22.89

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate Bancsystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Commerce and First Interstate Bancsystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 15.63% 11.98% 1.20% First Interstate Bancsystem 23.86% 10.35% 1.21%

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Interstate Bancsystem pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Heritage Commerce pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate Bancsystem pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Interstate Bancsystem has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Heritage Commerce on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online banking, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking and factoring financing services. The company provides its banking products and services through 11 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Benito. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, construction, mining, agriculture, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 126 banking offices located in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Wyoming, and South Dakota. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

