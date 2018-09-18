Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 48,700 CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.
NYSE:KMX opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.
In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $2,901,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,078.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $5,726,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,636,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,816 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,526 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Gabelli started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
