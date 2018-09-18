Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.20 Million Stake in LifePoint Health Inc (LPNT)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in LifePoint Health were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LifePoint Health by 29.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,415 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LifePoint Health in the first quarter valued at $21,489,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LifePoint Health by 3,244.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LifePoint Health by 44.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LifePoint Health in the second quarter valued at $2,448,000.

Get LifePoint Health alerts:

LPNT stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. LifePoint Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that LifePoint Health Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LPNT. BidaskClub lowered LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered LifePoint Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

LifePoint Health Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ:LPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.