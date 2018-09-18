Head-To-Head Survey: UCB (UCBJF) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH)

UCB (NASDAQ: SBPH) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

UCB has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UCB and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -64.41% -42.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UCB and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.97%. Given Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than UCB.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UCB and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UCB $4.55 billion 4.03 $575.43 million N/A N/A Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 434.89 -$27.67 million ($1.87) -6.17

UCB has higher revenue and earnings than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals beats UCB on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines and solutions for people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. Its core products include Cimzia for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Crohn's disease; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; and Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome. The company also offers Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergy. Its product pipeline includes Evenity for the treatment of osteoporosis; bimekizumab for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis diseases; dapirolizumab pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus; padsevonil for highly drug resistant epilepsy; seletalisib for Sjögren's syndrome; rozanolixizumab for immune thrombocytopenia; UCB4144/VR942 for asthma; UCB6673, UCB7858, and UCB0159 for the treatment of neurology; and UCB3491 and UCB0599 for bone treatment. UCB SA was founded in 1928 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is also developing SMNH product candidates, including STimulator of INterferon Genes agonist, an immunotherapeutic agent for the potential treatment of selected cancers. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to conduct a Phase II trial examining the co-administration of inarigivir and tenofovir alafenamide in patients infected with HBV. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

