Head to Head Survey: Lakeland Industries (LAKE) vs. Avanos Medical (AVNS)

Lakeland Industries (NYSE: AVNS) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Avanos Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $95.99 million 1.13 $440,000.00 $0.72 18.47 Avanos Medical $611.60 million 5.41 $79.30 million $2.35 29.76

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Industries. Lakeland Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lakeland Industries and Avanos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avanos Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33

Avanos Medical has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.47%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Lakeland Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries -0.23% 5.73% 4.99% Avanos Medical 11.85% 7.61% 4.44%

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Lakeland Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant Nomex/FR and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves for use in rescue operations; and protective products, such as gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to North American safety and mill supply distributors through a customer service group, regional sales managers, and independent sales representatives. It serves end user industrial customers, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plant, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuary, and high technology electronics manufacturer industries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

