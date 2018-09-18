Head to Head Survey: Inventergy Global (INVT) vs. Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

Inventergy Global (NYSE: CBB) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inventergy Global and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell -3.98% -0.61% -0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inventergy Global and Cincinnati Bell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global $1.77 million 0.33 -$7.73 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.59 $35.10 million ($0.08) -188.13

Cincinnati Bell has higher revenue and earnings than Inventergy Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inventergy Global and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bell 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Risk and Volatility

Inventergy Global has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats Inventergy Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

