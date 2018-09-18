Head-To-Head Review: Standard Chartered (SCBFF) & Trustmark (TRMK)

Standard Chartered (NASDAQ: TRMK) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Trustmark 19.01% 9.13% 1.05%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Chartered and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 2 2 0 2.50 Trustmark 0 6 0 0 2.00

Trustmark has a consensus price target of $34.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.02%. Given Trustmark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $20.68 billion 1.28 $1.22 billion $0.46 17.46 Trustmark $654.24 million 3.62 $105.63 million $1.92 18.25

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Standard Chartered does not pay a dividend. Trustmark pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trustmark beats Standard Chartered on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and accounts; personal, instalment, or revolving loans; mortgages; credit cards; life, savings and retirement planning, health and medical, home, motor, and travel insurance products; investment advisory services; retail FX products; mutual funds; and employee banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as transaction banking comprising cash management, trade finance, and securities services; financial market solutions to meet risk management, financing, and investment needs; wealth management; and corporate finance services consisting of project and export, structured trade, leveraged, structured, and principal finance solutions, as well as mergers and acquisitions advisory services. Its business banking products and services also include renminbi services; small and medium enterprises banking services, such as business expansion and protection, and working capital; and Islamic business banking products and services. In addition, the company offers private, online, and mobile banking services. It serves large corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates approximately 1,026 branches and outlets in 63 markets. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers; and an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, investment management, and commercial risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 178 full-service branches and 20 limited-service branches; and 180 ATMs at on premise locations and 66 ATMs at off-premise sites. It also has six mortgage banking off-site locations; one wealth management off-site location; and five insurance off-site locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

