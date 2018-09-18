Head-To-Head Contrast: KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (KCDMY) and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY)

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS: OPHRY) and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR $2.00 billion N/A $213.97 million N/A N/A OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 1.80 -$111.79 million ($0.32) -3.00

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 10.77% 68.65% 10.73% OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, creams and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine napkins, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women. It also provides beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, and foaming liquid soaps; and professional products, such as dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths, as well as underwear's, protectors, feminine napkins, and prefolded products for adults. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Evenflo, Escudo, Blumen, and Solei brands. It also exports its products. The company is based in México, Mexico.

About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.