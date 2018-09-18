Head-To-Head Contrast: Dynegy (DYN) versus Atlantica Yield (AY)

Dynegy (NASDAQ: AY) and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynegy and Atlantica Yield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynegy $4.84 billion 0.38 $76.00 million $0.22 58.23 Atlantica Yield $1.01 billion 2.07 -$111.80 million ($0.18) -115.72

Dynegy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield. Atlantica Yield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynegy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dynegy and Atlantica Yield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynegy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Atlantica Yield 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dynegy presently has a consensus target price of $12.85, indicating a potential upside of 0.31%. Atlantica Yield has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Atlantica Yield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than Dynegy.

Risk and Volatility

Dynegy has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dynegy and Atlantica Yield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynegy 1.57% -11.03% -1.60% Atlantica Yield -5.50% 1.95% 0.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Atlantica Yield shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dynegy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Dynegy does not pay a dividend. Atlantica Yield pays out -755.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats Dynegy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity. The company serves a range of customers, including regional transmission organizations, independent system operators, integrated utilities, municipalities, electric cooperatives, transmission and distribution utilities, and power marketers; financial participants, such as banks and hedge funds; and residential, commercial, and industrial end-users. Dynegy Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

