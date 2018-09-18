Head to Head Contrast: Debenhams (DBHSY) versus THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (TCKGY)

Debenhams (OTCMKTS: TCKGY) and THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Debenhams and THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debenhams 1 0 0 0 1.00 THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR 1 1 4 0 2.50

Dividends

Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Debenhams pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Debenhams has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Debenhams and THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debenhams $2.96 billion 0.05 $61.77 million $0.32 1.48 THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR $11.42 billion 0.14 $16.47 million $0.24 8.75

Debenhams has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Debenhams and THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debenhams N/A N/A N/A THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR beats Debenhams on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Debenhams Company Profile

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers products in the categories of women's wear, men's wear, children's wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, gift, home, furniture, electrical, and others. Its principal brands include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. The company also operates in-store cafes and restaurants. It serves customers online and through its 246 department and 63 franchise stores in 60 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR Company Profile

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels. The company also operates an airline fleet of 93 aircrafts; and Academy of Excellence, which offers professional training and consulting packages, including mystery checks and quality audits, online reputation services, quality initiative, and individual training, and coaching and consulting packages for partner hotels. In addition, it provides ancillary products, including extra luggage, seat reservations, in-resort transfers, and room upgrades; tour operations and associated services; and scheduled and charter, and related services. The company offers its products through its Website and retail stores, as well as third party retail channels. Thomas Cook Group plc was founded in 1841 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

