Head to Head Comparison: Citizens (CIA) and FGL (FG)

Citizens (NYSE: FG) and FGL (NYSE:FG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and FGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens -17.33% -19.34% -2.62% FGL N/A 9.64% 0.53%

This table compares Citizens and FGL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $252.62 million 1.64 -$38.12 million N/A N/A FGL $1.72 billion 1.08 $41.00 million N/A N/A

FGL has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and FGL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A FGL 0 3 3 0 2.50

FGL has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than Citizens.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of FGL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citizens shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of FGL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FGL beats Citizens on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents. This segment offers its products through third-party marketing organizations and independent marketing consultants. The Home Service Insurance segment provides pre-need, final expense, and ordinary and industrial life insurance services; and annuities, as well as limited liability property policies to middle and lower income individuals in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. This segment markets its products through funeral homes and independent agents, as well as through a home service marketing distribution system. Citizens, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

