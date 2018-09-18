Head-To-Head Analysis: Leidos (LDOS) & VASCO Data Security International (VDSI)

VASCO Data Security International (NYSE: LDOS) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get VASCO Data Security International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VASCO Data Security International and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VASCO Data Security International 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leidos 0 2 5 0 2.71

VASCO Data Security International currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Leidos has a consensus target price of $75.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than VASCO Data Security International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of VASCO Data Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of VASCO Data Security International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leidos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

VASCO Data Security International has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VASCO Data Security International and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VASCO Data Security International -10.76% 6.71% 5.06% Leidos 4.42% 18.05% 6.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VASCO Data Security International and Leidos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VASCO Data Security International $193.29 million 4.55 -$22.39 million $0.43 50.70 Leidos $10.17 billion 1.04 $366.00 million $3.72 18.97

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than VASCO Data Security International. Leidos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VASCO Data Security International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. VASCO Data Security International does not pay a dividend. Leidos pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Leidos beats VASCO Data Security International on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

VASCO Data Security International Company Profile

VASCO Data Security International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solution; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its products to financial institutions, businesses, and government organizations through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. VASCO Data Security International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. intelligence community, Department of Defense, military services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal, civilian, and commercial customers in national security industry. Its solutions include technology, intelligence systems, command and control, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to Air Navigation Service providers, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and airport operators; vehicle and cargo inspection system, which enables the scanning of vehicles and cargo that produces a image using a low radiation dose; IT solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; federal environment and infrastructure; and logistics services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including complex systems integration, managed health services, enterprise IT transformation, and life sciences services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for VASCO Data Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VASCO Data Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.