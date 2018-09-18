HCP, Inc. (HCP) Stake Lowered by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCP in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HCP in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

HCP stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.27.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.90%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

