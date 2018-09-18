Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Position Boosted by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.52 million. research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.