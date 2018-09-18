Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $2,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Hasbro by 75.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 86.3% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,761,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,472,000 after buying an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $292,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Hasbro had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $904.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.59.

In related news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 20,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $2,093,035.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,006,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,077.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,645 shares of company stock worth $10,796,944. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

