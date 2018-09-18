Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on September 27th

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.

Harvest Capital Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 118.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Harvest Capital Credit to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.8%.

HCAP stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $71.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 million. analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCAP shares. ValuEngine cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Harvest Capital Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 46,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $486,039.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,012 shares of company stock worth $522,770. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

