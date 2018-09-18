Hammond Power Solutions Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th.
HPS.A stock opened at C$6.37 on Tuesday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.99.
About Hammond Power Solutions
