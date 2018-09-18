GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Playags Inc (AGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Playags as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 6,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $177,163,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Playags to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Playags in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Playags in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:AGS opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Playags Inc has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Playags had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. equities analysts predict that Playags Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

