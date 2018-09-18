GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Casa Systems Inc (CASA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Casa Systems by 898.8% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,428,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 1,285,176 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,511,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

CASA opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Casa Systems Inc has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $34.21.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on Casa Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

