GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $477,000 Holdings in TriMas Corp (TRS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TriMas were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 2,358.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 303,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 291,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 60.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TriMas Corp has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $31.75.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.20 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriMas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TriMas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

