GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 228,900 Shares of Trevena Inc (TRVN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Trevena were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trevena by 635.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 55.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Trevena by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $127.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.35. Trevena Inc has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. equities analysts predict that Trevena Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

