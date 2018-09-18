Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.00.

NYSE:ASR opened at $201.73 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $212.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.89 million. equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.