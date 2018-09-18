Growers International Price Reaches $0.21 (GRWI)

Growers International (CURRENCY:GRWI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Growers International has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Growers International has a market cap of $249,997.00 and $362.00 worth of Growers International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growers International coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Growers International alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00079191 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010721 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000448 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Growers International Profile

Growers International (CRYPTO:GRWI) is a coin. Growers International’s total supply is 1,195,484 coins. The official website for Growers International is growersintl.com/coin . Growers International’s official Twitter account is @growersintl and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Growers International

Growers International can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growers International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growers International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growers International using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Growers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Growers International and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.