Green Square Capital LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Green Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,126,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,895,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 988,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 73,030 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 841,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Nucor news, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $202,412.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $996,927.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,562,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

