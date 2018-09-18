Green Square Capital LLC Sells 22,336 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Green Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,336 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,418,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,215 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,529,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,943,000 after acquiring an additional 295,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,697 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Polk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,449.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.63. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

