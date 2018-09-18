Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Green Dot by 17,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “$81.43” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Green Dot news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 32,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $2,549,374.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,882.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 9,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $675,347.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,514,946.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,465 shares of company stock worth $21,583,786. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $91.51. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

