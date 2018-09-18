Great Western Bancorp (GWB) vs. Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Head-To-Head Survey

Great Western Bancorp (NASDAQ: SONA) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $497.73 million 5.08 $144.78 million $2.46 17.44 Southern National Banc. of Virginia $89.00 million 4.60 $2.42 million $0.88 19.36

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern National Banc. of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Great Western Bancorp and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63 Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 28.45% 9.36% 1.41% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 16.31% 8.52% 1.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Western Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, fixed-rate and variable rate loans; commercial real estate (CRE) loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage, home equity, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; credit cards; crop insurance; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services through associations with third party vendors, including a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser. It serves retail customers; grain and protein producers; and small and mid-sized businesses in various industries, including ancillary agribusiness services, freight and transport, healthcare, and tourism. As of September 30, 2017, the company's branch network consisted of 173 branches located in 129 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 162 ATMs and 21 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. The company was founded in 1935 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. At December 31, 2017, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia; and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

