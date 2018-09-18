Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Progress Software worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,552,000 after buying an additional 749,784 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 168,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.80. Progress Software Corp has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

