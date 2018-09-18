Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.25 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $409,570.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,265,188 shares of company stock valued at $253,540,426 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of COR stock opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

