Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) Issues Earnings Results

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%.

NASDAQ GEC opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in developing patents for allowing mobile devices to connect to the Internet and enabling mobile communications. The company focuses on investment management business. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016.

