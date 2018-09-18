Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Reduces Position in Apptio Inc (APTI)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.35% of Apptio worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Apptio by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apptio in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apptio in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apptio in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Apptio in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apptio stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Apptio Inc has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Apptio had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Apptio’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Apptio Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Lawrence Blasko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sachin Gupta sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $996,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,640 in the last three months. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apptio to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apptio from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apptio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Apptio Profile

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

