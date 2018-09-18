Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Acquires 17,615 Shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Radware were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 80.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Radware by 41.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 171.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.00, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

