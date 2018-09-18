GoldPieces Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GP)

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, GoldPieces has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldPieces coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. GoldPieces has a market cap of $38,999.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02860930 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008589 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000569 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003683 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002104 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GoldPieces Coin Profile

GoldPieces (GP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldPieces’ official website is goldpieces.net

Buying and Selling GoldPieces

GoldPieces can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPieces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPieces should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldPieces using one of the exchanges listed above.

