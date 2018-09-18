GoldMint (MNTP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,531.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $725,211.00 and $31,531.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00005970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00268896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00150753 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.86 or 0.06619443 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008432 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

