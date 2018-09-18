Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades BRF (BRFS) to “Buy”

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. BRF has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 279,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,183,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,830,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

