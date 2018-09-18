Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Zalando (ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.30 ($52.67).

FRA ZAL opened at €35.08 ($40.79) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

