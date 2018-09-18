Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 95.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $5,162,000. Finally, Cortland Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $37,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $227.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $218.89 and a one year high of $275.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.69.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

