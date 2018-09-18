GoldCoin Price Reaches $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (GLD)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $3,771.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000361 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,282,804 coins. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

