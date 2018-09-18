Gnosis Market Capitalization Tops $29.64 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $29.64 million and $1.27 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $26.83 or 0.00421298 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, GOPAX, Mercatox and Kraken.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00269507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00150682 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.78 or 0.06606524 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Mercatox, ABCC, Bancor Network, Kraken, LATOKEN, Poloniex, BX Thailand, GOPAX, Upbit, Liqui, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

