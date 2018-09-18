GMT Capital Corp Takes Position in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,149,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSI opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $301.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.87 million. equities research analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, Director Guillermo Marmol acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,769.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,659.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $69,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of Vitamin Shoppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

