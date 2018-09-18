GMT Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 31,100 American Superconductor Co. (AMSC)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 165,813 shares in the last quarter. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

