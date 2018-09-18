GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLYC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $13.91 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 193,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 18.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,961,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,765,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

