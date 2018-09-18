Global X Management Co LLC Trims Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Global X Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $648,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

