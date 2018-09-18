Global X Management Co LLC Sells 28,009 Shares of Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Global X Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the quarter. Williams Partners accounts for 1.0% of Global X Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Global X Management Co LLC owned 0.14% of Williams Partners worth $55,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPZ. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 2,635.6% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,016,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter worth about $211,609,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 39.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,209,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $626,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,459 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 3,675.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,121,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,835,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $399,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Williams Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens cut Williams Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.74.

Shares of NYSE WPZ opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Williams Partners LP has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Williams Partners had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Partners LP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

