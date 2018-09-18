Global X Management Co LLC Has $43.38 Million Stake in iRobot Co. (IRBT)

Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,575 shares during the quarter. iRobot makes up about 0.8% of Global X Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global X Management Co LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $43,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 74.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth $202,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Sidoti lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

iRobot stock opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $118.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. iRobot had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $967,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian Cerda sold 59,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total transaction of $6,394,662.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,857.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,714 shares of company stock worth $12,185,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

